Spring has typically been one of the busiest times of the year for the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center — until this year. Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, groups quickly cancelled conferences, retreats and meetings, leaving the center with an abundance of food ordered to feed guests who never came.

Rather than letting the food spoil, the center donated the surplus to Our House, a Little Rock nonprofit that serves homeless people.

“We didn’t want the food to go to waste,” 4-H Center Director J.J. Pitman said. “We wanted someone to get some good out of it. Our House is one of our clients, and we knew they could use extra food. It was a way for us to give back.”

The surplus included 22 heads of Romaine and iceberg lettuce, seven pounds of spinach and heritage blend greens, six pounds of radishes, five pounds of cherry tomatoes, 17 tomatoes, 24 bell peppers, cucumbers and carrots, nine pounds of cottage cheese, 69 individual yogurts, a case of crackers and rolls.

Our House, which currently shelters more than 100 people, provides residents with three meals a day, every day of the year. Food donations — especially fresh produce — are always welcome, said Beau Cooper, Our House’s executive assistant.

“We try to have a salad or fresh food at every meal, but produce is expensive,” Cooper said. “As a nonprofit, we watch every penny and rely on donations like this one from the 4-H Center to keep our kitchen stocked. Anytime someone donates salad or fresh produce, it gets eaten.”

For details on Our House, visit www.ourhouseshelter.org. To learn more about the C.A. Cines Arkansas 4-H Center, visit https://thevinescenter.org/

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu, follow them on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.

— Tracy Courage is with the U of A System Division of Agriculture.