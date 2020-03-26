In efforts to slow the pandemic, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has been taking many of the same steps as other local governments.

On Tuesday, Chief Gary Batton released a special alert to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, stating, "As your chief ... I have to consider the full range of issues and opportunity which are before us as a people."

Batton stated that the tribe had been working against the pandemic for weeks and as of March 16, he issued an executive order to formalize their response by closing casinos, resorts, wellness centers and community centers.

The next step was on March 24 when they closed their administrative offices to the public. Batton encouraged members of the tribe to call or email the office if they have any business to take care of.

During Tuesday's announcement, Batton reiterated the importance of "flattening the curve" by staying home, limiting interactions, and practicing personal hygiene. These actions are to aid with the patient load in hospitals and doctors' offices.

"I'm happy to tell you that everybody is working together. The tribes, the state and the federal government," Batton said. "That's exactly the way it should be in a situation this big. Together, we're truly more."

Batton went on to review the daily meetings he was having to assess the situation and decide when best to reopen operations. He suggested people refer to choctawnation.com for updates.

"During the next few weeks, don't forget what defines us as a people," Batton urged "These three words: Faith, family and culture."

Their website gave a hotline to call with questions about COVID-19. This hotline is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 866-536-2766.

For other guidelines, the Choctaw Nation directs members to follow all guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.

The Choctaw Nation has a refill center for prescriptions so that members can receive their medication by mail. They went as far as telling people to ask their doctors for potential extensions of refills to avoid unnecessary personal interactions.

So far, the virus appears to infect all demographics equally. This comes from the idea that global travel is much more common and therefore no demographic is more immune to a new virus than any other.