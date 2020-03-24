“My watch has ended, I’m going home,” said Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire.

Indeed, he did go to his heavenly home March 10, 2020.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state gathered Monday, March 16, for Scrimshire’s funeral services held at Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. Also, hundreds of friends and general public were in attendance for visitation and the funeral.

Service opened with “The Old Rugged Cross” hymn followed by a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge offered her deep sympathies especially to his wife, Rachel; son, Wyatt; and daughter, Riverlyn.

Rutledge said she was privileged to meet Scrimshire when he was named Southwest Region Officer of the Year in 2016. “But now our Brent is the recipient of a much greater award; one of eternal life, when he heard those words we all hope to hear: ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant,’” she said. “Know there’s an angel with blue wings in heaven watching down on you.”

Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey said, “Scrim, as he was better known to many, was not only a fine police officer, but he was a wonderful husband, father, and most of all an honorable and amazing man.”

“Galatians 5:13 tells us all to serve one another humbly in love and that’s exactly what Brent did,” said Stachey. To end his eulogy Stachey read a poem, “Here, a Hero Stands.”

Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe read a proclamation declaring March 16, 2020, as Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire Day in Hot Springs. “Brent absolutely loved life. Whereas Brent was a loving and loyal husband to his wife Rachel, father to his 2 beautiful children, Wyatt and Riverlyn. He was a friend to all of his brothers and sister in blue,” said McCabe.

Service ended with an audio of a police officer completing the ritual “End of Watch Call.” “Dispatch to Officer Scrimshire. Scrim, your watch has ended, we’ll take it from here. Thank you for your courage, honor and dedication to the community and the mark you left on it. End of watch: March 10, 2020.”

After the service, Regency Funeral Home took the fallen officer to his final resting spot, Oak Ridge Cemetery in Malvern.