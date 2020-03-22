Tim Justice wasn’t expecting to have to outrun a global pandemic when he and his family decided to move west.

In the hopes of rebuilding his family’s life, Justice, his wife and their five children planned to move to Clovis, New Mexico in an RV they purchased. There, two of his girls plan to live with his oldest daughters while he hunts for jobs in Amarillo, Texas and Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

But then the coronavirus hit Arkansas — and, as of Saturday, Fort Smith.

Justice’s family income has fallen to nearly zero amid service industry scalebacks during the coronavirus outbreak. His IT consulting startup he started after leaving Sykes has lost most of its job requests, his wife only works six hours a week at Burger King and his daughter was laid off at Malco. He and his family are expecting to move into an RV park in the coming week, which he said will save them $600 each month.

From there, what was initially planned as a move at the end of May has simultaneously accelerated rapidly and become an even more confused process.

"We want to move before it gets really bad," he said. Arkansas as of Saturday evening had 118 confirmed cases, while New Mexico had 57.

The coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, causes respiratory symptoms that can be deadly to the elderly or those with autoimmune diseases. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 266,073 worldwide cases of the World Health Organization-designated pandemic since Jan. 21. The number of confirmed cases in Arkansas on Saturday had risen from zero on March 10, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

While many states have mandated schools, bars and restaurants significantly cut back their in-house services to limit the spread, some states such as New York and California have upped their protocols and closed their borders. This is because the virus spreads on wheels — eight cases in Arkansas as of Wednesday were due to domestic travel.

While Arkansas Department of Health officials don’t outright say residents can’t move significant distances at this time, they still say things like moving logistics, location and susceptibility to the virus need to be taken into consideration for the next several months.

"That’s a very difficult decision," Department of Health Medical Outbreak Response Director Jennifer Dillaha said of the Justice family’s situation. "Everything has its pluses and minuses."

Two weeks of shelter

The coronavirus has an up-to-two-week incubation period in a human’s body with an average of five days. After that, the infected person will either not experience symptoms, have mild symptoms such as a fever and cough or, if they are more susceptible to the disease, have more severe symptoms.

About 20% of people who get the virus experience more than mild symptoms, said River Valley joint leadership medical advisor Dr. Lee Johnson.

Justice doesn’t want his family to get the coronavirus, but if they do, he expects to have a plan of action — even after they move.

"We want a place where we can shelter for two weeks just to make sure that we’re not bringing anything," he said.

Other factors Dillaha said contribute to a move like Justice plans to do is how they plan to get their belongings there and whether they’re moving to an area with an ongoing spread. Curry County in New Mexico, where Clovis is located, did not have any confirmed cases as of Saturday.

In line with Justice’s plan, Dillaha recommended anyone moving from an area with an ongoing spread quarantine themselves for 14 days after they leave the area.

Dillaha also said anyone moving should take into consider how they will get their belongings to their new home. She also recommended anyone traveling domestically do so on the ground as opposed to commercial aircraft.

"There’s just a number of considerations," she said.

'An all-or-nothing gamble'

Even government aid to families like Justice’s during the outbreak factor into his decision to move quickly.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday proposed a bill to give $1,200 checks to U.S. taxpayers. Couples who make less than $150,000 per year would receive $2,400, aiming to mitigate some of the negative economic impact from service industry closures throughout the country.

Whether the bill passes the senate is irrelevant to Justice.

"We want to move before we run out of money," he said. "Everybody’s talking about the government stimulus, but nobody’s thinking about how it could contribute to inflation and stuff like that. A lot of people are looking and thinking they’re just going to get this big rescue, and historically, that’s not the case."

Justice said he did similar work as he was doing before the outbreak through the 2008 recession. He said he made it through that time because people were paying him to fix things they would otherwise replace if they had the money.

But the economic recession partially caused by measures taken during the coronavirus outbreak create a much different situation for people who do work like his, he said.

"My jobs have gone down to nil because nobody is sending anybody out unless it’s an absolute emergency right now," he said.

Justice also said the job market in Fort Smith doesn’t leave its residents with many options to make a living wage. The per capita income from 2014-18 was $25,014, while the median household income in that time was $40,004, according to the Census Bureau.

Additionally, Justice said downsizing his housing once two of his girls move out and living out of the RV will help his family’s financial situation. He also said he will enjoy having his family in one place.

Moving to a new state without a new job was risky to begin with, he said. And now the coronavirus has affected every aspect of life in the United States.

"It’s an all-or-nothing gamble," Justice said.