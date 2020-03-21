The Booneville School Board appointed Amy Daniel to fill a vacancy on the board Tuesday night.

Daniel will replace Janie Woolley, who attended her last meeting as a board member the same night.

Woolley has been on the board since April of 2014. She was initially appointed to the seat herself as a replacement to Bobby Cobb, when he resigned.

Woolley then ran unopposed for the remaining four years of Cobb’s five-year term in September of 2014, and as the board president in 2018 was unopposed for a full five-year term.

Daniel’s appointment will last until Booneville’s next school election in May of next year at which time the seat will be open for the final three years of the term.

Supreintendent Trent Goff presented Woolley with a plaque for ther service at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

Daniel is married to Dr. Andy Daniel and both are Booneville High School graduates. They have two children, Dunn, 14 and a freshman, and Hayden, 10 and in fourth grade.