While medical and scientific data has been cited in the closure of Fort Smith Public Schools in response to COVID-19, the situation has created concern among disadvantaged families in the city and those who work with them.

A preliminary survey from 100 Families on Tuesday cited food, diaper and wipe shortages, money problems, and an inability to work as the biggest fears behind the virus itself. The preliminary survey, which had 32 at-risk families on Tuesday, had 38 at-risk families as of Wednesday and remained "relatively the same," according to 100 Families Director Karen Phillips.

The families in the survey Wednesday represented about 120 children, Phillips said. The school system has continued to feed breakfast and lunch at 11 elementary schools as they do during the summer but will stop its grab-and-go program Friday because of an already-planned day of absence, said FSPS Communication Director Zena Featherston Marshall.

"It has, in fact, confused the issue more, (but) I understand from a medical perspective why the schools are closed. I’m not blind to that fact," said Antioch for Youth & Family Charolette Tidwell, who in 2019 supplied families in the region with more than 1 million pounds of food.

School officials on Sunday announced they would close their schools for a whole week before spring break, making for 16 consecutive days without school. Marshall said she believes FSPS has enough food to feed the students should the closure last beyond March 30.

Marshall on Wednesday said school lunches that day were trending the same way they do during the summer — slow at first, but gradually served in greater numbers as time goes on.

School board member Wade Gilkey on Monday suggested running bus routes to deliver food to children in need. Superintendent Doug Brubaker said they were looking into the service but were unable to provide it at the time.

In light of the situation, Tidwell said she is working to identify families that are at "maximum risk," which includes families who are in deep poverty, to serve. The elderly also fall into this category, she said.

When it comes to the food itself, Tidwell said fruits and vegetables are in high supply. This isn’t the case with other items, however.

"I’m not interested in bread because I think Americans need to lower their consumption of carbohydrates in the first place, but there is a significant bread shortage," she said.

Tidwell said she will serve the "maximum risk" families as long as she has volunteers to do so. She said she doesn’t anticipate a food shortage during the outbreak.

Phillips on Saturday said she has discussed a plan of action for the 149 at-risk families in her program, which includes possibly accessing revenue in their United Way emergency fund. She also said she and others in the program are trying to form a network for her clients — almost half of the families in the survey said having people watch their children "isn’t the ideal situation," that they will have to miss work or that childcare will be a cost burden.

While Phillips said she isn’t particularly concerned about food, she said she is concerned about work and childcare.

"We need to have some resources available to step in and help," she said.