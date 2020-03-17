Due to rain on March 9, instead of inspecting the pickleball courts the committee considered July 4 Balboa Beach access issues at the DeSoto Multipurpose Hall in the hour before the regular meeting committee meeting.

Committee chair Donna Aylward announced that committee member Jeff Lloyd had resigned in January. Aylward complimented staff liaison Stacy Hoover on the recent Putt, Paddle, Racquet and Roll open house held at the DeSoto Club for those sports as being fun and informative.

Hoover reported that 116 Villagers attended the event. Hoover said that they had projected that 75 might attend. Overall, Hoover felt that it was a successful event. She took under advisement Aylward’s suggestion to consider holding another session later in the year, perhaps in November.

Aylward also announced a tennis “Free-for-All” to be held March 22-27, to invite Villagers to learn tennis at the tennis center.

Board liaison Nancy Luehring noted the change in the board member election from selecting 3 candidates to 4 due to the resignation of Buddy Dixon. She emphasized that ballots must be returned by mail and must be received by 4 p.m. on March 24.

She stated that changes to Article 12 of the Property Owners’ Association Bylaws that were discussed at the February board meeting would be voted on at the March 18 board meeting. Among the proposed changes are that all committees would be standing committees and removing the distinction between current board committees and staff committees. Another change would eliminate the concept of board and staff liaisons, making those persons members of the committees.

Luehring noted also that open meeting policies would be discussed at the March board meeting, with voting on those matters to be held at the April meeting.

The Artrageous show presented March 6 at the Woodlands was deemed a success according to Hoover. The POA partnered with Fountain Lake School District which brought 2 bus loads of students to the concert. See related Voice coverage of the concert on page 10A.

The bocce ball club held an open house on March 5 which resulted in 32 new members joining. Hoover complimented the club on its marketing.

Hoover updated the committee on the status of “Fitness on Demand” implementation at the Fitness Center. She noted that the POA hired a new IT manager recently and that issues of getting the system coordinated with fitness center technology was delaying implementation. She projected full implementation in the second quarter of the year.

The fishing seminar on March 21 is sold out. Don Langston reported that he had pushed the event this year on social media and Thundertix and felt that using those avenues had improved marketing for the event over previous years.

Tammy McCullough reported that the Hot Springs’ annual Arts in the Park celebration in May was including an Arts in the Village event April 30 in the Woodlands Center and Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as an Arts in Action hands-on event in the Ouachita Room during those same hours. The latter is an opportunity for visitors to try their hand at a variety of art forms. Hot Springs’ Art in the Park runs from April 24 to May 3 at various locations in the city.

Repairs to the pickleball court will take place when temperatures dependably stay above 45 degrees, which Hoover said should occur in early April. Of concern are some bubbles in the surface material, which may be caused by moisture seepage. Test samples will be taken at the time of the repairs to determine the cause, with the test sites immediately repaired. All repairs should be complete before the pickleball tournament scheduled for May 8-10.

Hoover updated the committee on the Coronado Center Deliberative Engagement process. Library users were consulted on Feb. 24. The next group interviewed was to be other Coronado Center users on March 16, at 6:30 p.m., with the final meeting for the whole community on April 27, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a fundraising tournament at the miniature golf course on April 19 to raise money for new obstacles. There is a $5 entry fee. Needed are 3 concrete obstacles. Hoover said one of the obstacles has electrical service and she hoped that they could get a windmill for that spot. Work is currently being done on walkways. Boomer’s Rock and the Balboa Yacht Club will assist with the tournament.

So far 3 teams have signed up for the Community Scavenger Hunt, which kicks off in April. Hoover said they are hoping for 10 teams. There is still time for organizations to sign up to field teams which can gather points towards a variety of rewards by attending various events during 2020. Contact the POA recreation department for more information.

Although the next meeting of the Recreation Committee is scheduled to be at 3 p.m. April 6 at the Coronado Community Center, discussion at the March 9 meeting indicated a possible change of venue for the April meeting to the DeSoto Multipurpose Hall.



