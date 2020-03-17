Address signs on Hot Springs Village lakes could save emergency response time.

The Property Owners’ Association lakes committee discussed an expected proposal for address signs during its March meeting.

The architectural control committee is developing a plan to require street address signs for new docks. Citing safety, lakes committee members expressed hopes that owners of older docks and those without a dock will voluntarily install signs.

In possible scenarios, boaters who saw an emergency such as a fire or accident could call 911, or boaters in an emergency could give an accurate address for emergency responders.

In other business, lakes ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith said hydraulic dredging of lakes Estrella and Granada should begin soon. The company that dredged Lake Balboa in 2019, and other lakes previously, won this year’s contract.

The committee unanimously approved drafting a memo to the Village Police Department, urging an active boat patrol.

In her report, board liaison Diana Podawiltz said Village developer Cooper Communities Inc. is offering the Cortez Beach peninsula for sale for $549,000. While the land has been reserved property since the Village was created, with the possibility of sale, it now is actively marketed.

She said the POA lacks funds to buy it, adding that depending up the effects of the COVID-19 illness, POA revenue could fall this year, and the POA must plan accordingly. Reserved property in the Village has never been platted or zoned.

The committee discussed possibilities, including possibly volunteer fundraising to buy the site for the POA.

As land for sale, potentially a group of property owners could band together to buy the site for their private use, or a developer or individual could buy the site, or it might go unsold and the

POA could continue to use it for members’ benefit.

Meredith continues to develop plans for a fishing contest. He hopes dozens of tagged fish will be placed in lakes Balboa, Coronado, Cortez and DeSoto, with total cash prizes of $10,000, funded by donors. Details will follow, but there would be a small registration fee and it would be only for members and guests.

The event will be part of the recreation department’s 50th anniversary community challenge.

The committee plans to host a public lakes seminar this year at Coronado Convention Center.