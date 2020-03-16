Miss Laura's Visitor Center in Fort Smith has been temporarily closed, but the Fort Smith Convention Center remains open with organizers of events scheduled there to determine if they will continue or suspend those events.

Claude Legris, executive director for the Fort Smith Advertising & Promotion Commission, said Sunday that due to the current situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the state of emergency, the A&P Commission made the decision Sunday evening to close Miss Laura's Visitor Center located at 2 N. B St. to the general public until further notice. Miss Laura's is the official visitor center of Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Convention Center remains open. A couple of the upcoming events over the next couple of weeks include "Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story" and "A Night in the Caribbean."

A UAFS spokesperson said Monday the Miss UAFS scholarship pageant that was planned to take place March 21 at the convention center has been moved to the UAFS Blue Lion downtown with contestants and judges only. The event will be 5 p.m. March 21 and live streamed for friends and family.

“We are leaving it up to the customers to press forward with events or not," Legris said Sunday. "We’ve had some customers cancel their dates. We’re trying to be as lenient as we can in that situation. Some customers are moving forward.”

Legris suggests the public visit the Fort Smith Convention Center website at fortsmithconventioncenter.org where details regarding COVID-19 and its effect on the convention center can be found at the top of the home page.

“Our business offices are there and will remain open, but we’re not going to have volunteers come in," Legris added. "Brochures will be available outside the doors with a note on the door. We’re monitoring the situation and we’ll move from there.”

The public may also visit a particular event organizers’ websites to find out whether or not an event has been canceled, rescheduled, or will proceed as planned.