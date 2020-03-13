According to the Zerbini Family Circus, no one involved with the circus knows if the coronavirus will impact the number of people attending their shows, but they continue to live by P.T. Barnum's saying, "The show must go on."

Circuses have recently been under scrutiny by animal rights groups and the circus in town this weekend was no exception. Protesters have made their view known in front of the big top in the parking lot of Central Mall, while the circus said they welcome anyone to come see their animals and talk to their trainers.

A week before the Zerbini Family Circus came to town, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) emailed the Times Record a list of citations Zerbini reportedly received. The Times Record was not able to confirm these citations and found no violations in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) database.

The circus has received eight inspections in the past six years and was not found in non-conformance in any of them.

The Times Record reached out to PETA for comment, and Media Officer Sophia Charchuk sent documentation of complaints against the circus. There were a total of 39 documented complaints over the course of 28 years.

While some of these complaints regarded observed mistreatment of animals, others were about incorrect permits or certifications.

General Manager Larry Solheim has been in the business for 30 years and said that Zerbini's circus goes back over 250 years and has a long history of respect for the animals in their care.

Solheim shared that Zerbini came to America in 1961 with a lion act and did a few months with a whip and chair, but did not want to treat the animals like that so he went a comedic route instead. At that point, Zerbini took on the persona of Tarzan and subsequently most of the work in the act.

"If it's a good exhibitor with a great track record, great safety, up to our standards, we will use them," Solheim mentioned, regarding the use of animals other than the horses and elephants that are regular parts of their show.

When asked about animal cruelty accusations, Solheim said, "We'd be the first ones to report something ... doesn't matter if you work here or you see it across the street."

Solheim also highlighted that if an animal is having a bad day or getting old, they ask less of them.

The circus has several vet techs on their staff, but they said they rely on experts with whom they have contact through video chat or in-person visits.

The Ringmaster and Daredevil of the show, Joseph Bauer, is a ninth generation circus performer and is related to the Zerbini family by marriage.

The show itself starts with the "thrill acts" that include the high wire, motorcycles and the "Globe of Death" where four motorcyclists in a sphere drive all around together. The circus then goes on to showcasing the strongman, their horses and elephants. Bauer noted that there are lots of surprises during the entire two-hour-and-20-minute show.

Bauer noted that they only see protestors at about 20% of their shows but said, "There's other things out there that are doing so much more, like chuck-wagon races that horses get euthanized, with seven last year in Calgary. We just don't do that. You'll never see any of our animals go in flinching or being scared of the trainer. It's just common sense."

He also pointed out that the elephants only come to about three cities a year and the rest of the time they live at the conservation site Two Tails Ranch in Florida. The horses also spend most of their time in Joplin, Mo. and don't go to every show.

Bauer hopes that the intimate setting of a one-ring circus will draw the residents of Fort Smith to see the show. The Zerbini Family Circus will have seven shows between Thursday and Sunday with three on Saturday and two on Sunday.