The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

LUNCH MENUS INCLUDE:

Monday, March 16

Italian beef macaron, cabbage, green peas, garlic bread stick, sugar cookie and milk.

Tuesday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day — Shepherd’s pie, glazed carrots, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, lime gelatin and milk.

Wednesday, March 18

Pork roast, country potatoes, green beans, Texas bread, fresh banana and milk.

Thursday, March 19

Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, garden vegetable blend, cornbread, lemon swirl pudding and milk.

Friday, March 20

Chicken fettuccine alfredo, diced carrots, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, applesauce and milk.

STRACHOTA ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.

Tuesday

PEPPI/Movement with Balance, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Blood pressure checks.

Tuesday, Thursday

Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.