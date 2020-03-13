Effective Friday, March 13, the Saline County Library is suspending programs, events, and outreach through the end of the month.

We have taken the following steps for precaution:

- Adding additional cleaning and sanitation procedures and products in our buildings

- Reminding staff to wash their hands and cover when coughing or sneezing (even if it's just allergies)

- Encouraging staff and library users to stay home if they have any symptoms of illness

- Making hand sanitizer available for library staff and users at all public desks

During this period, we are asking that children younger than 16 be accompanied by an adult (18+) when visiting the library.

We do ask that if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, to please stay home:

- Fever over 99.00

- Coughing

- Shortness of breath

- Sneezing

- Any other flu-like symptoms

We appreciate your patience and cooperation to keep our building a safe-zone.

We will continue to monitor the situation and plan to resume scheduled activities once it’s been determined the public health risk has been minimized.

For more information on COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus. For our hours for each location, visit www.SalineCountyLibrary.org or call 501-778-4766.