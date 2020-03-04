Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced appointments to state boards, which include residents from Southeast Arkansas. Appointments were:

Dee Holcomb, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Lisa Rhoden, Sheridan, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2022. Replaces Arthur Maune.

Ted Dickey, Stuttgart, to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. Appointment begins March 2, 2020, and expires March 1, 2030. Replaces Mark Waldrip.

Katelyn Busby, Monticello, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Michael Bradley Mayfield, Lake Village, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Richard Cox, Lake Village, to the Chicot County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Melvin Carpenter.

Karen Rawls, Warren, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Mike Gorman.

Kelly Bryant, Pine Bluff, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Michael Moix, Conway, to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Gary Futrell.

David Vandergriff, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission. Appointment expires March 29, 2021. Replaces Mike Freeze.

Lee Watson, Fort Smith, to the Board of Corrections. Appointment expires December 31, 2026. Replaces Buddy Chadick.

Alex Blass, Rogers, to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Mickey Powell.

Danny Wright, Waldron, to the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Scott Sullivan.

Reynold Meyer, Eudora, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Replaces Robert Campbell.

Susan Pack, Hot Springs, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Denny East, Marion, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Bo Hunter, Fort Smith, to the Arkansas Racing Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Maurice Henry, Fulton, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2024. Reappointment.

William Anderson, DeValls Bluff, to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Anthony Hampton.

Pat Johnson, Pocahontas, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Erica Woods, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Charley Jackson-Green.

Jerry Vest, Rogers, to the Board of Trustees of Northwest Arkansas Community College. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Michael Pearce.

Jon Chadwell, Newport, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Stephen Rose.

Seth Mims, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Heather McKim, Bryant, to the Arkansas Child Abuse/Rape/Domestic Violence Commission. Appointment expires July 1, 2023. Replaces Will Jones.

Chris Gosnell, Magnolia, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Deana Osment.

Vance Lawson, Wynne, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Al Heringer.

Steve Lux, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Economic Development Council. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Bob Walker, Jacksonville, to the Arkansas Real Estate Commission. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Jay Brain, Rogers, to the Division of Aeronautics. Appointment expires November 9, 2024. Reappointment.

Mayor Shawn Gorham, Rose Bud, to the State Aid Street Committee. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Replaces Mayor Joe Smith.

Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, Maumelle, to the Arkansas Tobacco Control Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Karen Walters, Bryant, to the Academic Facilities Review Board. Appointment expires August 6, 2022. Replaces Lloyd Wish.

Dr. Jeffrey Connelly, Little Rock, to the State Board of Registration for Professional Geologists. Appointment expires October 1, 2024. Replaces Dr. Jason Patton.

Doug Wasson, Little Rock, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2024. Replaces Scott Copas.

Steve Forsgren, Fort Smith, to the Contractors Licensing Board. Appointment expires December 31, 2024. Replaces William Wright.

Dr. Brady Banta, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas History Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Bob McCarley.

Dr. Shawn Fisher, Searcy, to the Arkansas History Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Mary Dillard.

Heather Nelson, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas History Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Jimmy Bryant.

Kenneth Fritsche, Greenwood, to the Arkansas Geological Survey. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Reappointment.

Dr. Jason Patton, Lamar, to the Arkansas Geological Survey. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Dr. Richard Cohoon.

William Cains, Lamar, to the Arkansas Geological Survey. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Reappointment.

Haley Jones, Jonesboro, to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Appointment expires July 20, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Jaya Nair, Little Rock, to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Appointment expires July 20, 2022. Reappointment.

Ruth Stringfield, Bentonville, to the Advisory Council for the Education of Gifted and Talented Children. Appointment expires July 20, 2022. Replaces Joyce Wood.

Chris Turnage, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Janet Keiser, Little Rock, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman, Little Rock, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dee Collins, Trumann, to the Breast Cancer Control Advisory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Robert Whitlock, Hope, to the Hempstead County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 5. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Olen Dorman.

Jim Barrett, Conway, to the Faulkner County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 8. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces JT Toal.

Derek Thomas, Springdale, to the Washington County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace for District 3. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Harvey Bowman.

Dr. Susan Weinstein, Little Rock, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Perry Amerine, Paris, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. Terry Yamauchi, Little Rock, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Phillip Gilmore, Crossett, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires December 31, 2023. Reappointment.

Dr. C.W. Gardenhire, Beebe, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Karan Burnette, Quitman, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2024. Replaces David Deere.

Ludwik Kozlowski, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Mark George, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. Appointment expires December 1, 2024. Reappointment.

Vickie Keeton, Pottsville, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires August 31, 2022. Replaces Rick Grace.

Bethany Swindell, Dover, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Mary Rogers.

Dr. Clara Carroll, Searcy, to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Dr. Mark Elrod.

Sherrel Johnson, El Dorado, to the Arkansas Waterways Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Craig Mobley.

Jajuan Archer, Bryant, to the Crime Victims Reparation Board. Appointment expires October 5, 2020. Replaces Colleen Nick.

Anthony Brewer, Little Rock, to the Crime Victims Reparation Board. Appointment expires October 5, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Janice Church-Jackson, Little Rock, to the Crime Victims Reparation Board. Appointment expires October 5, 2022. Reappointment.

Molly Shepherd, El Dorado, to the Crime Victims Reparation Board. Appointment expires October 5, 2021. Replaces Louis Jones Jr.

Lt. Eugene Tyree, North Little Rock, to the Crime Victims Reparation Board. Appointment expires October 5, 2021. Replaces Sgt. Alex Finger.

Jack Crumbly Sr., Widener, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Layza Lopez-Love, Springdale, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2021. Reappointment.

Dr. Rhonda Mattox, Roland, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2021. Replaces Christine Patterson.

Louis Portlock, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. Appointment expires January 31, 2021. Reappointment.

Randy Minton, Ward, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2023. Reappointment.

Greg Cheshier, Lincoln, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2023. Replaces Charles Johnson.

Chad Stanley, Danville, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2023. Replaces James Murphy.

Sara Stephens, Little Rock, to the Arkansas Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board. Appointment expires January 15, 2023. Replaces Shannon Mueller.

George Mathews, Jr., Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Daniel Williams.

Joseph Bailey, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

John Nabholz, Conway, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Larry Tate, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Dr. Mark Gross, West Fork, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2021. Replaces Meltin Bell.

Dr. Christopher Jones, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces Todd Greer.

David Kelley, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2023. Replaces Alesia Ferguson.

Walter Burgess, Bryant, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces Daren Sweat.

Rebecca Burkes, Bethel Heights, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Steven Holmes.

Dr. Rogerich Paylor, Little Rock, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2020. Reappointment.

Jeffery Yakoubian, Little Rock, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2021. Reappointment.

Tracy McKnight, Batesville, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2022. Replaces Jeffery Jones.

Tracy Parent, Fayetteville, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2020. Replaces Veronica Manning.

Sheila Randolph, Searcy, to the Medical Ionizing Radiation Licensure Committee. Appointment expires July 14, 2022. Replaces Debra Tomlinson.

Rosalea Hyland, Cabot, to the Arkansas Dietetics Licensing Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Linda Means.

Dr. Debra Head, Rose Bud, to the Arkansas Dietetics Licensing Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Patricia Bryant.