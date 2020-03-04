A traffic stop for speeding Sunday morning led the Booneville Police Department to the seizure of about 13 pounds of suspected marijuana, 11 firearms, suspeted methamphetamine, $5756.59 in cash, and other items.

After the traffic stop about four ounces of the suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle and two males — the BPD is withholding the suspects’ names pending arrest warrants — were taken into custody according to Booneville Police Department Criminal Investigator Lt. Ben Villarreal.

That lead to a search warrant for a Booneville residence where another 12 pounds, 7.3 ounces — Villarreal said the BPD didn’t have a scale large enough to weigh the evidence so they were granted use of one from the Post Office — of suspected marijuana, as well as other small quantities.

The 11 firearms confiscated included both rifles and pistols and, Villarreal said, also taken was a large amount of ammunition, including about 20 magazines loaded and stored in a backpack.

Also seized was about two grams of suspected methamphetamine, and various items of suspected drug paraphernalia and marijuana edibles, Villarreal said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of the search warrant.