Crawford County reported the unofficial election results. The Justice of the Peace candidates running opposed are as follows:

Crawford County District 1

R - Jason Cox 437 votes and 79.02%

R - Christopher Del Conte 116 votes 20.98%

Incumbent Jason Cox was re-elected as Crawford County District 1 Justice of the Peace, beating Christopher Del Conte in the Republican race.

Crawford County District 4, Van Buren Precincts 1-1 and 1-2

R - Lloyd Cole 241 votes 43.74%

R - Michael Morrison 310 votes 56.26%

Michael Morrison is the new Justice of the Peace elect for Crawford County District 4, beating incumbent Lloyd Cole. Morrison obtained 56.26% of the 551 votes cast.