The city of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services Department reminds residents about changing smoke alarm batteries when Daylight Saving time begins on Sunday, March 8.

“March 8, 2020 at 2 a.m. will begin Daylight Saving Time, and we will spring forward one hour for the purpose of making better use of daylight,” according to a news release. “For many of us it is a great time of the year. The day light will be getting longer, which means more time to be spent outside doing the things we love. As we set our clocks ahead, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services recommends that we test our smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that two-thirds of home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or working smoke alarms. Often times smoke alarms fail to operate because batteries were missing, disconnected, or dead, according to the release.

Here are some safety tips for smoke alarms:

• Install a working smoke alarm on every level of the home, outside and or inside sleeping areas/bedrooms.

• Smoke alarm batteries should be changed at least annually.

• Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.

• Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the smoke alarm, and knows what to do when it sounds.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

• Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.

• Batteries in traditional type smoke alarms, should be changed at least once a year, and or in accordance with manufacturer’s recommendations.

• Develop a plan of escape. Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to evacuate in under two-minutes. They should also know where to meet, once they are out of the house.

• Try to avoid placing a smoke alarm near a bathroom, heating appliance windows, or ceiling fans.

• Be sure to install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

“Also as a reminder if you reside in the city limits of Pine Bluff and you do not have a working smoke detector, Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services will provide one for you at no cost by calling 870-730-2048. A time will be set and members of the fire department will come to your residence and install a smoke detector in your home,” according to the release.

Also, the fire department provides reflective, adhesive, numbers for houses if one’s house doesn’t have a visible address. This service can help insure a more certain response in case of an emergency.