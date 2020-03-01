The City of Booneville and Western Arkansas Planning and Development District invite residents to a community open house hosted by the South Logan County Chamber of Commerce, located at at 210 E. Main Street, on Thursday, March 12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain public input regarding an upcoming Community Development Block Grant application by the City of Booneville for a proposed sidewalk project.

The new, hoped for project, would add a pedestrian crossing immediately east of the bridge over Booneville Creek and install sidewalks eastward on Main to the entrance of Walmart.

The meeting is also an opportunity for citizens to provide input regarding other community needs such as:

• Parks and Recreation

• Drainage Issues

• Senior Citizen and Youth Activities

• Neighborhood Facilities

• Economic Development

If you are unable to attend the open house, but know of a community need, please feel free to send any comments to tmckenna@wapdd.org

The project also has nothing to do with the longstanding Seventh Street/park bridge project that is still being held up by a property deed issue the city of Booneville thought was settled.