Before the town hall meeting in Alma began on Feb. 24 those in attendance celebrated the awards the city received with the help of the Alma Marching Band and Cheerleaders.

Alma was named a 2019 Arkansas Volunteer Community by the Arkansas Municipal League and was awarded the Trendsetter award. Van Buren was also recently awarded the Arkansas Community of the Year award. This makes Crawford County the only county with two recipients. There were only eight counties that received the award. The push towards the award was the event Kickstart River Valley, an event that supplies area children with school supplies, clothes, shoes, and other necessities. There were also several other volunteer related factors that led to the award like the Community Outreach Center.

The Trendsetter award comes from the Arkansas Business Publishing Company, and Alma was awarded on account of their water works. Because of a problem at the wastewater facility limits were being exceeded. Instead of fixing the problem with chemicals Mark Yardley of the Public Works Department found a solution with a tile system. The tile system floats on top of the water and blocks algae from growing. This will also save the city over one million dollars during the 15 year lifespan of the tiles.

“I hope everyone knows how big of a deal this is for Alma,” Mayor Jerry Martin said.

Town Hall

After the celebration, the town hall began. The starting discussion was about the projects that were completed and started in 2019. Martin went through the various projects that had begun in 2019. These included the Bike and Pedestrian Plan and the installation of the smart water meters.

“Citizens and city will both see returns from this very soon,” said Martin concerning the meters.

Other projects

• County Clerk's office was also moved to its own department after originally being under the Police Department.

• The project for the Lake Alma Trail also began in 2019. A grant was received for the trails but Martin referred to it as a "Catch 22."

“It’s great that we got a grant, but the bad news is that we got a grant,” he said. “I say that because of the hoops we’re having to jump through and the course that we were taking for the trail has completely switched and gone a different direction.”

• Another successful project was the solar energy project. This project keeps the rates for the water works down. As Martin put it, when you serve less than 5,000 it’s hard to keep the infrastructure up. This project helps the customer and the city in saving money.

A company named SADA contacted the city about having a car show and a cruise night in Alma.

“This should be the first major event we have in the downtown area after it’s completed,” Martin said. The event is expected to drive thousands of people into the area to attend.

2020 Projects

Jeremy Gillingham and Garthe Goodwin with Alma Youth Baseball stood to talk about the positive impact that repairs to the baseball fields would make. Gillingham estimated that there has been about 300 hours of volunteer work put into fixing the fields for the upcoming season. A lot of games last year were cancelled because of water building up on the fields. Gillingham estimated that there has been about $12,000 poured into fixing the fields, so far.

Garthe Goodwin went over a list of what they need to get the facility prepared for the possibility of holding tournaments on their fields. Goodwin’s list included new nets for the batting cages, scoreboard repairs, covered bleachers, and pitching mound repairs. Goodwin mentioned that a lot of people have complained about the state of the fields during the tournament they hold every year.

The tournaments bring in a large number of people from around the River Valley and beyond, and if the fields are up to par, as Gillingham stated, the city will gain revenue from the amount of people attending the games.

Grants have been given to the city for lake trails, little frog trail, and Christello park. Currently Christello Park is out for bids and will the bids will be open on Feb. 27. In 2017 Little Frog trail was envisioned. This trail would start at the Boys & Girls Club and lead to the park. The grant was awarded, but they received half of what they applied for, so things had to change regarding the project. The amount asked for was $250,000 but only $138,000 was received. Currently, they now have permission to advertise for bids. The money doesn’t come in until it is spent, so the grant money is for construction work while anything before that, like design, is not eligible.

The city is also looking to change their web address to be a “.gov” domain. This will allow for city related websites showing up higher on search engines, and receiving more page views.