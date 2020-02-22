Pine Bluff High School will host two Black History Month events.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — At 5 p.m., students and parents are invited to an event entitled “It’s A Family Affair” in the Academy Building. The event is presented by the PBHS Parental Engagement, career coaches, History Club Team, and PBHS library. During this night, officials will recognize literacy, science, and math initiatives. Students will also have the opportunity to learn about and complete their financial aid packages, according to a news release.

Friday, Feb 28 — At 9 a.m., the school will host its Black History Assembly. Motivational speaker Deana Williams of THV Channel 11 news will be the presenter. Students and the school community are invited. There will be culture, music, art and more, according to the release.

The school has been celebrating all month with daily activities and weekly themes. This year’s theme is “Be Loyal to the Royal Within You.” Other activities include a Black History Essay Contest and vision boards.

“Students have incorporated their academic, personal and career goals through the creation of vision boards,” said Dedric Jones, career coach at PBHS.