A White Hall man arrested on a drug and weapons charge Monday will have to post a $75,000 bond to be released from the adult detention center after a court hearing Wednesday.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Latrel Phipps, 33, with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro said in a press release that an officer stopped the vehicle Phipps was driving because it had an expired license tag, and a records check showed that Phipps had a suspended driver’s license.

Investigator Clayton Carroll reported in a probable cause affidavit presented in court Wednesday that officers detected the odor of marijuana in Phipps car and when he was asked about it, handed the officers a “rolled joint.” The officers also reported seeing an opened can of beer in a cup holder and Phipps reportedly said he had been drinking some beer.

When Phipps was patted down for officer safety, a loaded handgun that had been in Phipps’ waistband fell down his pants leg and after the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center reported that Phipps was a convicted felon, he was placed under arrest.

Carroll reported that when Phipps’ vehicle was searched, officers found a white plastic grocery bag in the center console that contained three bags of a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 50.5 grams. Also in the bag were 96 multi-colored pills that were determined to be Ecstasy.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Records at the prosecutors office showed that Phipps had previous convictions for burglary, theft of property, breaking or entering and attempted theft of property in 2005, breaking or entering, theft of property and attempted theft of property in 2006 and six counts of second-degree forgery in 2014.

In addition to the felony allegations, Shapiro reported that Phipps was issued citations for driving on a suspended license and fictitious tags.

Phipps said he would hire his own attorney.