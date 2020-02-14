Two more plots of land in Chaffee Crossing have passed the next step to become Planned Zoning Districts (PZD) after the Planning Commission voted to approve the request even though several surrounding business owners voiced their opposition to it.

Planning Commission Chairman Don Keesee recused himself from these two items as Secretary for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) Board of Trustees. Both plots of land are within the area that area business owners filed a lawsuit against in May 2019 that was dismissed in November 2019.

Since the FCRA changed a section of the historic district of Fort Chaffee to Mixed Use Industrial during their April 2019 meeting, several surrounding business owners have tried to stop them from rezoning from commercial to industrial. The business owners have argued that the area in which they purchased property was meant to be a walking/shopping district according to the Master Guidelines Plan.

Engineer Andy Brown was in attendance to answer questions on behalf of Blake Properties, LLC and Beam Properties, LLC who each own one of the land plots in question. Dalton Person, attorney for FCRA, was also in attendance and took the opportunity to share their side of the story.

According to Person, since the lawsuit was dismissed, more information has come out from one side of the litigation than the other. Person stated that the main reason for these zoning requests has been to make sure that everyone remains in compliance with city ordinances and that nothing has changed as far as use of the property in question. He also made himself available to answer questions regarding that lawsuit.

Historically, the FCRA had control over both land use and zoning, but they have since turned over zoning power to the city. Even though the FCRA has power over land use, the business owners stated that they are upset they were not given notification of the change in advance.

On Tuesday night, Person stated that "none of the property owners that have objected, not a single one, own property in the area that the land use was changed."

However, John Coats, who was in attendance, later came forward to correct Persons, saying, "I am directly in between, on both sides, the warehouses that we're talking about here. So if he's wrong about that, what else is he wrong about?"

Coats went on to tell the commission that the business owners never said the FCRA could not change the land use, just that they wanted to be informed. He then commented that he had nothing against the owners of the properties in question, he just wanted the rezoning to be placed on hold until the appeal got a response.

Randy DeCanter and Nathan Mendenhall, attorneys for the business owners, were also at the meeting to speak in opposition of the rezoning. They agreed with Coats' statement that they are not against Blake and Beam, but rather they wanted to wait until there was a definitive decision made regarding the lawsuit.

Mendenhall mentioned that a previous owner near the property in question was offered a land swap where the property owner was given another piece of land in Chaffee Crossing in exchange for the warehouse he owned at the time. When asked, both Blake and Beam said they would consider such a land swap if the FCRA offered it.

The Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor with one abstention for the first property rezoning, and 7-0 in favor with one abstention for the second one. The request now goes to the Board of Directors who will meet Tuesday night.