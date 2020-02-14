Fried chicken and feet. What a great combo.

The maker of polarizing footwear Crocs and the fried chicken chain KFC teamed up to create one of the most bizarre pairs of shoes the internet has ever seen.

Say hello to KFC X Crocs Bucket Clogs, a limited edition, low-to-the-ground pair of soles covered in a fried chicken print. The top of the shoe is made to look like perforated fried chicken. The bottom was designed to look like KFC's iconic red and green chicken box.

One iteration of the crispy Crocs comes with removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms so it can smell like the fried protein. The charms were designed to look like drumsticks.

"Put these on your bucket list," Crocs says on its website. "These will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken ﬁnally come true.

The KFC Crocs will be priced at $59.99. If want your feet to smell like greasy chicken, you can sign up at Crocs.com to be notified when the footwear is available in the spring.

In case you were wondering, Crocs warns that the shoes are "not for human consumption."

KFC and Crocs are far from the first to dream up footwear that's gobbled up by sneakerheads. Saucony started selling shoes inspired by avocado toast in 2019. A year earlier, the company teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts to create a doughnut-themed sneaker, complete with sprinkles.

Nike has created shoes inspired by desserts. Converse designed a sneaker with a Coca-Cola theme. And Pizza Hut created Pie Tops II, which let the wearer order pizza by pressing a button on the shoe.

