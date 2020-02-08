The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 16, 2019. Ice maker deflector shield is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Ice maker deflector shield was cleaned during inspection. Observed single use containers being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused to store food in.

• RANCH HOUSE BAR-B-QUE, 6224 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection into complaint Feb. 3. No violations pertaining to complaint during inspection.

• SALVATION ARMY, 501 E. 12th Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 30. Observed wiping cloths stored on the counters. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• J&M QUICK STOP, 8885 U.S. 79 South. Date of inspection Jan. 29. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• SUBWAY, 1017 Sheridan Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Jan. 29. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas.

• WENDY’S, 2910 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 29. Observed employee place raw meat on grill with bare hands and then touch handle to close grill and spatula before washing hands. Wash hands any time contamination could have occurred, when changing tasks, and as described in the Arkansas Rules and Regulations Pertaining To Food Establishments section 2-301.14 A-O. Manager talked with employee about when to wash their hands. No paper towels provided at hand washing sink by three compartment sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet, and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided at hand washing sink during inspection. Sour cream (69 degrees F) beside lemonade station, sliced tomatoes (53 degrees F) and jalapenos (57 degrees F) in drive thru side prep cooler, half and half, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise (42 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Drive thru prep cooler door is not sealing properly. Door should be repaired so that it seals properly. Trash cans containing food residue observed uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in walk in freezer under shelving are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some floor tiles in kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• GOOD SHEPHERD CHILDCARE & PRESCHOOL, 1021 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection Jan. 28. Observation: Walls are unclean in kitchen area. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues.

• SEARK EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT, 2200 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Jan. 28. Observed opened deli meats held for more than 7 days in the refrigerator. Opened deli meats should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Opened deli meats were discarded during inspection.

• CAM PIZZA, LLC - (DBA DOMINO’S), 23OO S. Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 27. Observed container of chemical being stored above single service sauce containers. Chemicals should be stored separate from food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single service items. Chemical was moved to designated chemical storage area during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• J-MART STORE, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 24. No paper towels provided at hand washing sink in restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet, and ware washing areas. Interior of ice machine is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Ice bagged in store is not properly labeled. Ice bagged in store should have store identifying information on them. Observed small openings in back room. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed fry oil being stored directly on the floor by grill and boxes of food being stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer. Fry oil and other foods should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor to prevent contamination. Ice machine interior damaged and needs to be repaired. Three compartment sink and drainboards are unclean and need to be cleaned. Counter tops and shelves throughout store are unclean and need to be cleaned. No hot water available throughout facility. Hot water should be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the retail food establishment. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Observed trash cans containing food residue uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles and floor tiles are damaged or missing and need to be replaced. Some ceiling tiles and floors throughout establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned.