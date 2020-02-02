Nate Timmons has traveled thousands of miles throughout the United States speaking to fathers and father figures for his book. For him, Fort Smith was inititially just a stop between Tulsa and Little Rock — it has a Planet Fitness, where he could sleep inside his sticker-laden 1985 Volkswagen VanEssa and shower the next morning before continuing his journey.

But when Timmons rolled onto Garrison Avenue from Oklahoma on Jan. 24, he was pleasantly surprised — and eventually stayed in the city five days longer than he originally planned.

"It’s been a little tough to leave," Timmons said Tuesday morning as he sipped a beverage at Fort Smith Coffee Co.

A native of Kalamazoo, Mich., Timmons is completing his journey through all 50 states to complete his book, titled "The Dad Book." His final copy will feature 50 chapters, each of which will highlight one father or father figure from each of the states.

Timmons stumbled upon Fort Smith as part of the journey that started in April 2019. The fathers he's met include a convicted felon in Nebraska, a poet in New Orleans and a single mother in South Carolina whose three children call her "Dad-Mom."

He was on his way to interview a firefighter in Little Rock when he found the city.

"As I was driving through the downtown, I was kind of like, 'Wow, this is kind of like a small town USA vibe' — one main road, old brick buildings on both sides," he said. "My plan was, 'OK, I’m going to park at Planet Fitness, it’s three miles down the road. How about tomorrow morning, I spend two hours kind of walking around town, hang out in the city and then carry on to Little Rock?'"

The next day, Timmons visited Creative Kitchen, whose owner promised him a free cupcake if he took a mural tour of Garrison Avenue. He then got lunch across the street at Bricktown Brewery, where he met Western District playwright Brandon Chase Goldsmith. From there, Timmons discovered the National Historic Site, Core Brewery and Fort Smith Coffee Co.

He was even pleasantly surprised with a Sunday morning message.

"We end up grabbing breakfast at Benson's, and Andrea, who was one of the employees (at Creative Kitchen), said, 'Hey, I don't know what you’re doing the rest of the day, but I’m going to church, if you want to join. I would love for you to come,'" he said. "We sit down, and the opening message is, 'OK, today's message is going to be about fathers and their roles in our lives as role models.' I said, 'Alright, I’m here in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it’s the first time going to church in a couple of months. It’s totally random that I got invited, totally random that I decided to go, and ultimately, the entire sermon is about dads.'"

Timmons said his time in Fort Smith was a welcome experience, especially since he misses home often.

He described the city as "small town, open arms."

He said he hopes to eventually return.

“I’ll confess — before I came to Fort Smith, I had never heard of it. I had no real intentions of actually staying for an extended period of time — it was going to be a pass-through city, get up next morning and go to Little Rock. But I’ve been here Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday — five days in what I was planning to be a pass-through city," he said. "It’s been really awesome."