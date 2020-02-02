At a 911 board meeting held Jan. 28, the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International (APCO) gave a presentation to potentially assist the board in meeting criteria for Act 660, which is new legislation to establish the public safety act of 2019; to amend the Arkansas public safety communications act of 1985; and to develop a next generation 911 system. During the course of the meeting, Sebastian County Judge David Hudson brought up the current interlocal agreement in progress.

Judge Hudson said, “We have an unusual interlocal agreement to look at hiring two more dispatchers to help support the sheriff’s office dispatch center. That was presented to 10 cities outside the city of Fort Smith. They operate their own dispatching in order to supplement the staff we have in the county center.”

The agreement is causing a rift between some cities, such as Hackett, and Sebastian County. At the Hackett city council meeting in January, the agenda item to discuss and then approve or disapprove the interlocal agreement was tabled. Hackett Mayor Trini Harper and the city council decided they’ll wait to see how some of the surrounding cities will vote. They do not have to vote on the matter until March.

Judge Hudson believes it may take two years to go through and implement the changes, subject to the completion of this study. If the study reduces the numbers or changes the interlocal agreement, Judge Hudson said the agreement would be reevaluated. At the moment, the county is still awaiting a consensus.

Judge Hudson added, “We have the need to improve the staffing in the sheriff's office, not only so 911 calls can be handled effectively, but so the supplemental administrative business type activity the sheriff provides to these cities can be handled appropriately. That was the purpose of the interlocal agreement to get that assistance.”

At the beginning of 2020, there was a job opening for a full-time Communications 911 Deputy for Sebastian County. According to the Indeed.com posting, the salary range was listed as $25,165 to $26,185 per year. Minimum requirements included the applicants to be ACIC (Arkansas Crime Information Center) certified and the completion of an APCO training course for a 911 dispatcher.

Judge Hudson said, “That was one of the concerns, frankly, when the sheriff brought this to my attention that we were having difficulties maintaining our staff in the dispatch center. Whenever we hire these individuals, we train them. You want to have trained, skilled individuals in the dispatch center.”

Sheriff Hobe Runion said to train new staff to meet the high standards takes, “...about 90 days minimum before they are truly effective and get a grasp on what they are doing. They’ve been doing interviews in the last week. I think they’ve narrowed it down to about three (applicants).”

The sheriff’s department lost one dispatcher to the Arkansas State Police and they lost a part time dispatcher to the Fort Smith police department. They are looking to replace that position with a full-time dispatcher.

Sheriff Runion said, “We’re getting ready to fill one, if not two, for the positions we’ve been working on with the interlocal agreement going on between the cities.”

Judge Hudson said, “All those considerations need to be taken into account between myself and the sheriff in drafting the agreement between the 10 cities to step up and help us, because the services the sheriff’s office has been providing those 10 cities is traditional. Typically, in many other areas of the state, there’s reimbursement for those services. There’s more of a cost-participation,” he explained.

Sheriff Runion and Judge Hudson have visited many of the city councils to discuss and promote the interlocal agreement. Judge Hudson said, “It was unusual in our county. It’s been a difficult journey to interact with the city councils when we’re asking them for money for something we’ve been doing at no cost forever.”

At the January Sebastian County quorum court meeting, it had been announced the county was beginning 2020 with a $2 million surplus in general funds compared to January 2019. Some cities and area residents have questioned why some of that money is not being put towards the extra costs in the agreement.

Judge Hudson said, “Once you add staff to the payroll, the cost never goes down. There’s all kinds of competition for the general funds. All that was taken into account and the most appropriate course of action was to cost-share that.”

APCO Director Stephen Wisely mentioned in his presentation that although there wouldn’t be tons of money initially saved if the area emergency communication centers were to consolidate, money would be saved over time.

What’s known as techno-hopping — constantly jumping from one type of technology to the newest technology available — can get quite costly very quickly at the rate technology advances.

Referencing the consolidation, Judge Hudson surmised, “The cost of technology and having common systems will save money. In keeping up with technology, as the future continues to move, it is probably the greatest cost savings the cities and county would gain in collaborating on this.”