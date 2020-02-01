A $50,000 bond was set Friday for a Bald Knob woman arrested Wednesday on drug related charges.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Sarah Allison, 28, with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musselwhite, Allison was arrested after Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly conducted a traffic stop on the white Nissan she was driving for making an improper lane change. The traffic stop was conducted on the parking lot of the JRMC Wellness Center on West Holland in White Hall.

A records check showed that Allison was on parole and had a search warrant waiver on file. Two other people who were in the car were also arrested on absconder warrants from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections.

When the trunk of the car was searched, deputies found a black digital scale and Kelly asked for a female officer to come search Allison and the other female in the car. A Pine Bluff Police Officer responded and found two smoking pipes with crystal-like residue and a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like residue inside Allison’s shirt near her breast area.

When she was questioned, Allison said she knew she was on parole and was unaware that anyone in the car had methamphetamine in their possession. She said the “guy in the backseat handed me the pipes and meth and I put them in my bra to hide them.”