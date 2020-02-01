A Texas man that Pine Bluff Police chased from the central part of the city to the east side where he bailed out of a car and tried to flee on foot was wanted on felony charges in that state.

Kyndrick Bell, 28, of Fort Worth, Texas was wanted in Texas on aggravated robbery charges and according to police, was said to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Vice and Narcotics Detective Kevin Kirk reported that he and other detectives were on patrol in the area of 16th Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday when they saw a vehicle pull into the Stop and Go without using a turn signal. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Bell accelerated as it left the lot and turned onto Linden Street.

Kirk reported that the vehicle reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, disregarding multiple stop signs before reaching 14th Avenue where the driver tried to flee on foot but was apprehended. Officers reported an odor of marijuana from inside the vehicle and Bell, who had been searched and handcuffed, was taken out of a police car and researched. A plastic bag containing a green vegetable material dropped to the ground when Bell was taken out of the car.

Officers searched the area where Bell had run and found a Glock Model 22 handgun with 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

On Friday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $50,000 bond for Bell after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with felony fleeing and with being a felon in possession of a firearm because of a prior conviction.