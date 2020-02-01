On Sunday, Jan. 26, Zenobia “Charlie Mae” Simpson celebrated her 102nd birthday with family, friends and church members.

The celebration was held at the home of her niece, Frances Lane, at Dumas, where she now lives with Lane who cares for her, according to a news release.

“She is in good health, except for the challenges of being 102 years of age,” a family spokesman said. “Guests enjoyed a wonderful dinner. Many people visited her and expressed love and continued well wishes.”

Born on Jan. 26, 1918, at Monticello, Simpson was the daughter of Victor and Jenny Simpson. She was the youngest of nine children. She had one son, Sherlene Jasper.

Simpson lived at Little Rock most of her adult life. Before retiring, she worked for a county hospital, the Lion’s Club – where she assisted the Razorbacks Athletic Club — and worked as a certified nurse’s assistant at Parkview Towers, aiding the residents, according to the news release.

When asked what is the secret to living past 100 years and look as beautiful as she does, she replied, “I don’t know the secret to living to be 102. I just trust God and keep going.”

She also received a proclamation from the governor’s office in observance of her birthday, a spokesman said.