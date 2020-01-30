A $100,000 cash only bond was set Wednesday for a Pine Bluff man who allegedly robbed and stabbed a driver for UBER.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge LaDarius Richardson, 20, with aggravated robbery and second-degree battery.

The incident involving the driver occurred Monday and police were sent to the 1200 block of Townsend Drive at 8:35 a.m. in response to a reported armed disturbance. When officers arrived, they saw a male pointing a gun at a person in a white car. Officers ordered the man to put the gun down and he did, then said the man in the car was stabbing someone else who was in the car.

Detective Keith Banks reported that while officers were talking to the man with the gun, the person in the car, later identified as Richardson ran from the vehicle toward a house and was apprehended. The other person in the car told officers he drove for UBER and said Richardson’s brother had paid him to drive Richardson from Little Rock to Pine Bluff.

The victim said while they were en-route from Little Rock to Pine Bluff, Richardson pulled out a knife and began to stab the victim, who had several puncture wounds to his hands, sternum and back. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. The victim also told police Richardson had taken his cell phone and $10 in cash, a five-dollar bill and five one-dollar bills.

Banks reported that when Richardson was questioned, he said his brother had paid the driver $50 to drive him from Little Rock to Pine Bluff and when they got to Pine Bluff, first drove him to a house on Laurel Street but there was no one at home, then drove him to a house on Townsend Drive. Richardson said the driver started hitting him in the head for no reason and he grabbed a knife and the driver grabbed a knife and the two began fighting. He said he ran from the car because he was “afraid of the hostile white police.”

The victim’s cell phone was recovered near the house and Richardson had $10 in his pocket, a five-dollar bill and five one-dollar bills.

Richardson was previously arrested for breaking or entering in 2018 and was ordered to have no contract with the victim until the case is settled.