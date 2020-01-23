During Tuesday night's Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting, Director of Human Resources Rick Lolley presented a proposition for the board to accept a new pay scale for city employees in accordance with last year's salary study. After several clarifying questions, the board unanimously passed this proposition to allow it to go forward to the next step necessary to implement these salary increases.

David Harris of Fort Smith raised the question of cost first, saying, "I fully support them and I think they're necessary, but sometimes we do things and we really don't say what the bottom line is."

City Administrator Carl Geffken responded by pointing out that this was part of the budget the board approved at the previous meeting.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked if this would be what the city will use going forward with new hires as well as current employees. Lolley answered the director's question by explaining that Human Resources will examine the salary of each employee to make sure they get the appropriate pay increase.

Morton complimented Lolley's presentation package, saying it was "well-written and fairly easy to understand."

This is the second step in the process of increasing salaries of city employees, the first of which was the approval of the budget.

"[It] needed to wait because if you hadn't approved the first step, the funding of it, there was no need to come forward and do the new salary ranges," Geffken said. "So it's one step after another and this is that final step."

Ward 2 Director Andre Good brought up the fact that the current pay scale goes from 1-24 while this new scale ranges from 30-53. In answer, Lolley stated that the market values of the jobs were "all over the ballpark with no line of consistency" and therefore needed a complete overhaul.

Good then pointed out that the study from the Johanson Group "showed that employees at the bottom of the scale needed the most help to come up to where they should be."

However, Good asked how people would know they had gotten an adequate increase in their salary. Lolley again pointed to HR examining each employee and putting them in the correct new group. He indicated that this was another reason for the new numbers because the first five groups in the current scale are below the new minimum and therefore need the newly defined scale.

This adjustment impacts the numerical increase of city employee salaries and the percentage of their pay so that employees are encouraged to stay with the City of Fort Smith rather than go to another city.