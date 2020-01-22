During the December 17, 2019, Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting, a bid of $210,273 for the property formerly known as the River Valley Sports Complex was denied.

At the time, the resolution was defeated in a 3-4 vote with Directors Good, Morton, Catsavis, and Martin voting against. The biggest reason for opposition was that approximately 68 acres were appraised for more than $600k which would be a $400k loss for the city.

Tuesday night, the resolution was presented to the board again with an addition to the contract that if XFED, the company wanting to purchase the land, "does not make significant improvements to the Property and sells the same within three years of the closing of

this agreement in an amount greater than $400,000.00, buyer agrees to pay seller one-half of such sales proceeds in excess of $400,000.00."

This so-called "clawback provision" means that the city has a chance to get back some of the money they seem to have lost by selling at such a low cost. When this provision was proposed in December, Ward 4 Director George Catsavis was so certain the property would sell for a higher rate, he bet At-Large Director Kevin Settle $5 it would.

Even with the provision added, Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton was hesitant to back the sale stating, "This transaction is exceedingly complex."

Morton spent time studying the appraisals and was firm in his decision that it was not a good idea to sell at such a low price. "I don't believe it is in the best interest for the citizens of Fort Smith," Morton said.

Settle took the opportunity to point out that the new owners would have to come before the Planning Commission and then the Fort Smith Board of Directors to use the land for anything other than ball fields.

In the final vote, Ward 2 Director Andre Good voted yes, thus changing the vote to 4-3 in favor of selling the land. All other directors voted the same as their vote in December. Good was satisfied with the addition of the clawback provision in the interest of the city.