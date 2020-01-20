Larry D. Newlon, 78, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed at home on Jan. 14, 2020. He was born in Rock Island, Ill., on 6/28/42 to Luna Mae and Dale Newlon. Larry grew up with his sister Alice and family in Illinois, as well as Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Larry was in ROTC while in college, and following graduation in 1964 he entered the Air Force. He served in Vietnam and received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force 2nd Reconnaissance Technical Squadron as a captain in 1968.

Following his military service, Larry lived in Arizona, working for Motorola. Later he moved to northern California, where he worked for several small component manufacturers during the infancy of the computer tech industry.

He came east to live in Hot Springs Village, and many here will know him through the almost two decades he worked at Fiesta Bowl. He enjoyed the natural world around him, and pursued his photography hobby.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Alice, also long-time HSV residents. He is survived by his niece, Perri Ann Parlini.

Visitation and a celebration of Larry will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Caruth-Hale Funeral Home, with burial following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League or a charity of your choice.

