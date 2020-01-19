Insulin and prescription medicines cost more today than they did 10 years ago, and when prices go up, many times people take less than they need to save money, said Janette Wheat, Ph.D, of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Wheat is an associate professor and Cooperative Extension Program human development specialist, according to a news release.

A diabetic pays more than twice as much a year for health care as someone who is not diabetic, therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends shopping around, according to a news release.

Not all pharmacies charge the same for each drug. Contact your health insurance company to find out which medications are covered at the lowest cost to you, and then ask your doctor to prescribe them, if possible, Wheat said.

Ask if you can take a generic or a lower-priced medication. Sometimes, getting a higher dose of the medication and splitting the pill saves money. Other times, a less expensive drug will work just as well as a newer, more expensive one.

Let your health care team members know if you are having trouble paying for your medicines. They may know of programs or coupons to help cut costs. Most drug companies have a patient assistance program that provides free or low-cost medication. Search for your medication on their website or ask your health care provider about available programs, suggests Wheat and the CDC.

When purchasing supplies, again shop around, compare prices and use rewards programs. But be sure to use the correct testing strips for your meter as they are not mix and match. Buying diabetes supplies online and in bulk can be less expensive than buying as needed, she said. Remember to ask your doctor for samples, especially if you are trying a new product.

To save on treatment costs, Wheat suggests staying in your insurance provider’s network to keep the cost of doctor’s appointments as low as possible. The CDC also suggests taking part in a research study as it may provide free care and/or supplies, but be sure to let your doctor know if you would like to join a study. Ask to be referred to a diabetes educator as they frequently know about discounts and resources that you may not be aware of.

Diabetes educators can help you avoid costly health problems and make managing diabetes easier, Wheat said. They work with you to develop a plan to stay healthy and give you the tools and ongoing support to make that plan a regular part of your life.

Diabetes education is covered by Medicare and most health insurance plans when it is offered through an accredited diabetes education program that has met U.S. Health and Human Services Department criteria. According to the CDC, the American Association of Diabetes Educators and the American Diabetes Association are two organizations that accredit diabetes education programs.

Healthy eating is a part of living with diabetes. To save money, plan meals ahead, only buy ingredients you need and cook your own meals, advises Wheat. Packaged or restaurant food is much more expensive. Cook large batches and freeze what you don’t eat right away. Bring your lunch to work instead of buying it, and you will save money and eat healthier, says the CDC. Buy generic instead of name brands, shop sales and use coupons and rewards cards.

Never take less medication than what is prescribed to cut costs. Serious health problems can result, often costing more for treatment and lowering the quality of life.

Wheat and the CDC advise individuals to keep the following rules in mind:

• Don’t stop taking medication you need.

• Don’t skip doses.

• Don’t split pills that are not meant to be split.

• Don’t share items that enter skin such as fingerstick devices or insulin pens. Serious infections could result.

• “Never cut back on insulin,” Wheat said. “Taking less than you need is dangerous and can be deadly. Let your doctor know if you are having trouble paying for it.”

She recommends checking online at RxAssist.org, which is the web’s most current and comprehensive directory of Patient Assistance Programs. The site is run by pharmaceutical companies to provide free medications to people who cannot afford to buy medicine. RxAssist offers a comprehensive database of patient assistance programs, as well as practical tools, news and articles to health care professionals and patients all in one place. The RxAssist database can be accessed at http://www.rxassist.org/.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

— Carol Sanders is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.