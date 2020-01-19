The Paris School District will soon start construction on a new Central Office and Bus Garage. The district has recently contracted with Legacy Construction to serve as construction managers to build a new Central Office and Bus Garage.

According to Paris School District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Fawcett, the board approved and sold $1.15 million in second lien bonds last year for the completion of the upcoming projects.

The budget for the projects have not been established at this time, but the estimated costs will be $600,000 for the Central Office and $300,00 to $400,000 for the Bus Garage.

Dr. Fawcett said that plans for the new Central Office have been in the works for the past five to six years.

The current Central Office is a 1946 surplus barracks from Camp Robinson in NLR. Fawcett said that the exterior doesn’t look terrible, but if you scratch the surface, you will find significant issues. The structure has suffered damage from fire, has an active mold, sits on clear drainage due to slope, and is extremely out-dated.

“The entire restroom leans due to rot; tiles are separated throughout the building due to the compromised floor joists. It is beyond reasonable repair and not suitable for our staff,” said Fawcett.

The new location will be located on Highway 22 next to USA Compression. The property was bought four years ago and will allow the district to have a presence on Hwy 22, which Fawcett said he thinks is necessary for the school district.

“The new building will be energy efficient, not green, but we are trying to be as energy-efficient as possible. The windows will face east, so there will be morning sun, but in the afternoon, there will be no additional heat.”

Additionally, in the future, there will be a city street built from Highway 22 to the back of the Paris High School campus. When completed, this will allow three points of entry and exit from the high school, Wood Street, Kalamazoo, or Highway 22.

The construction managers will soon start working on bid packets to be published as per law. Once the bids are opened, the board can accept or reject, and then construction can begin. Fawcett said that construction would start in March at the earliest.

The new Bus Garage will be positioned at the corner of Kalamazoo and Chism Extended (entrance of Career Center). It was zoned residential and required consideration of rezoning to commercial. The City Council approved the proposal for rezoning at the Council meeting on Monday, January 6.

Fawcett said that the current bus garage, bus storage and transportation is located west of the Middle School in a residential area and will serve as an extra room for mowers and equipment.

“This will provide more space, get buses immediately out of a neighborhood and will allow for a much more efficient facility. It will just be a two-bay, real simple, but functionally.”

Both projects will be completed simultaneously, but Fawcett said that the Bus Garage should be done quickly. The school district is hoping to have the Central Office completed and ready to move into during Christmas Break of this year.

“The goal would be to transition to the new faculty during the Christmas break. But if the building is completed sooner, we will move at that time.”

The Paris School District also plans to resurface the track as part of the upcoming project. The estimated costs to resurface the track is $200,000 to $300,000 due to extensive work that it will require.

“We may have to add money from our building fund to cover the costs, but we were already prepared for that. We know the community uses the track, as well as the school, so want to make sure it is done well.”

The estimated completion date for the track will be summer 2021.