The lawsuit between some residents of Fort Smith and the City of Fort Smith regarding the property at the corner of 46th and Rogers made another appearance before the Board of Directors during their study session on Tuesday.

As the Times Record previously reported, Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay released his opinion on Dec. 27, 2019, stating that the city did not give proper notice to the surrounding residents and that the zoning did not comply with the Comprehensive Plan of the City of Fort Smith.

City Attorney Colby Roe gave a short presentation to update the board on Judge DeLay's findings as well as next steps.

Roe offered three options for the board to consider. One option was to appeal the decision of the court which would take approximately nine months to a year to complete the process. The second option was to comply with the order of the court regarding notice, but Roe called the requirement to amend the Comprehensive Plan "problematic." His recommendation was to follow a third option, to amend the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to make it clear who would and would not receive notice. This final option would require St. Scholastica to restart their application for rezoning once these amendments were made.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked if it was possible to present a partial appeal in order to give the city time to amend the UDO. Roe pointed out it was not possible to appeal just one part of the decision and restated that he believed amending the UDO and starting this application over was the best course of action.

"You really have two options, it's appeal or...address that bigger picture," Roe said. He also commented that they would have grounds to defend their action or reapplication by stating that they did take action by altering the UDO.

"It's not a law, it's a plan," Ward 2 Director Andre Good pointed out when discussing the Comprehensive Plan and it's existence in the UDO.

In the more than 400-page document of the UDO, the phrase "Comprehensive Plan" occurs over 70 times across the seven chapters of the ordinance. In order to remove all references to this plan, the Planning Commission would have to examine each instance and remove that reference and restructure the UDO.

Currently, the Comprehensive Plan is an integral part of the wording of the UDO in such a way that the ordinance seems to hold the plan to a high standard as if it was legally binding. According to Roe, this is not the case and changing the wording would not change what took place in rezoning applications.

Maggie Rice of the Planning Commission pointed out that the deadline for something to make it onto the Planning Committee's February agenda is Jan. 17, which would not give the city enough time to amend the UDO in time to get it on the February agenda. Rice proposed that it would be on either the March or April agenda.

That would mean the amendments would come before the Board of Directors in their April or May meeting for them to vote on those changes. At that time, St. Scholastica would be able to reapply for rezoning to continue the sale to Casey's General Store.

A spokesman for Casey's was in attendance at Tuesday's study session and stated that they were still willing to move forward pending the board's decision.