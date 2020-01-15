A pageant that already had both an obvious international and instrumental flare Saturday night was capped off with Songmin Han being named the 62nd Miss Booneville High School.

Jarrett Mitchell was named Mr. Booneville High School. Mitchell, a junior representing Fellowship of Christian Athletes, was the First Runner-Up in the pageant last year.

Han, an exchange student from Korea who speaks three languages, performed a flute instrumental to the Korean tune “Arirang,” while wearing a traditional Korean hanbok, which had belonged to an aunt.

Han, who is being hosted by the James Bradshaw family, is a junior who was representing the BHS band in the competition.

First Runners-Up in the pageant were Hudson Rogers and Kylie Rogers. Both were representing the school’s yearbook department in the pageant.

For her talent Kylie Rogers performed the tune Think Of Me, from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera.

The Second Runners-Up for 2019 were Blazen Jones and Emalie Miller. Jones was representing the sophomore class and Miller was representing the trap shooting club.

For her talent Miller performed a violin instrumental to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is set in France.

The pageant also featured piano solos from Alivia Yeakley to Canadian born singer Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On as well as a piano solo to Can’t Help Falling in Love by Bianca Robertson and a bass guitar solo of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit by Ty Carter.

Katy Elliott also gave a vocal performance of the Spanish Como La Flor which translates Like The Flower.

The pageant, which featured 13 females, also included vocal performances by Abby O’Bar, Torri Weis, and Jolene Wilson; dance performances by Emylea Pendergraft and Cheyanne Glover; and a reciting of an original poem by Stevey Harrower.