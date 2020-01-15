A high-speed vehicle pursuit Monday morning in Fort Smith allegedly ended with the discovery of marijuana and a gun inside the car that led the chase.

Prescott Sompheth Inthavong of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor possessing an instrument of a crime. Inthavong allegedly led Fort Smith police officer Andre Arnoldi in a pursuit for several blocks before Arnoldi successfully stopped and searched his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Arnoldi first noticed Inthavong around 1:30 a.m. Monday after he passed him in his Nissan Z350 on Kelley Highway and turned left up North 38th Street. As Arnoldi followed him to read the tag number, Inthavong allegedly accelerated away and turned onto Young Street. Inthavong allegedly reached 62 mph before stopping in the 3900 block of Young Avenue, Arnoldi reported.

Arnoldi during the traffic stop smelled marijuana from inside the car. He allegedly found a bag behind the driver's seat. He also found two other bundles of marijuana inside a backpack. All the marijuana in the car weighed 2.1 ounces, the report states.

Arnoldi also found a Glock 40 with 21 rounds in the backpack, the report states.

Inthavong around 6 p.m. Monday bonded out of custody at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, according to arrest records.