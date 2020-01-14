In his latest election analysis, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee member Jerry Yeric delved into a special Republican primary to fill the unexpired Arkansas House seat formerly held by Mickey Gates.

Richard McGrew defeated Jack Wells in the primary, 770 to 657, to win the Republican nomination. He faces Libertarian Judy Bowers in the March 3 special election for District 22.

On the same date, McGrew will compete against Wells and Richard Alvin Midkiff for the party’s nomination in the Nov. 3 general election – meaning his name will appear twice on Republican primary ballots.

The primary election nominee will again face Bowers in the Nov. 6 primary election.

“A closer look inside the numbers provides greater detail to McGrew’s win,” Yeric told the GAC.

“First, of the 22,438 registered voters, nearly 75 percent are residents of Garland County and 25 percent reside in Saline.

“Second, when people cast their votes, it provides greater insight into the results. In Garland County McGrew received a majority of votes on election day, compared to Wells, who received his during early voting. In Saline County both candidates received a majority of their votes during early voting.

“Third, the turnout was exceedingly low, with only 5.8 percent voting in Garland County and 8 percent in Saline County for an overall turnout of 6.4 percent,” he said.

Saline County voters typically exceed the Garland County turnout, as well as the state average.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation on Oct. 21 setting the elections.

Proclamation put the special election on the same day as the March elections.

On another topic, the November finance report for Arkansas’ 18th-East Judicial Circuit Division 2 Judge Wade Naramore, filed Dec. 30, “listed a $42,479 campaign fund balance through the end of last month, giving the incumbent an almost 6-to-1 cash advantage over his closest fundraising competitor in the March 3 nonpartisan election for the Division 2 bench,” Yeric told the GAC.



