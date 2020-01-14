The Port City Blues Society will host a free blues presentation celebrating the history and continuing relevance of Delta blues music.

“Sounds of Blue: An Interactive Delta Blues Experience for All Ages” will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 Main St.

Activities will include live Delta blues music, a blues discussion, an artist meet and greet, information on making cigar box guitars and a blues jam session, according to a news release.

Participating artists will include guitarist and vocalist Marcus “Mookie” Cartwright of Helena, bassist and drummer Carla Robinson of Helena, and guitarist, vocalist and cigar box creator Bill “Bluesboy Jag” Jagitsch of Little Rock.

“For those who are interested in the blues, especially younger people, this is a great opportunity to hear and meet the artists who are keeping the genre alive,” said Roscoe Willis, president of the Port City Blues Society. “We’re excited to provide this level of education and entertainment to the community.”

“Sounds of Blue” is made possible in part by a grant from the Synergy Forum.