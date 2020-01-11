Lance McAvoy was appointed as the Utility Director the week before Christmas 2019. His fourth week on the job brought his first Water & Sewer Advisory Committee meeting as Director, though he did lead one when serving as Interim Director.

McAvoy opened the meeting with a brief biography of himself and then offered to answer any questions those in attendance may have. Dalton Person, a local attorney, asked why McAvoy wanted this position and if he had any goals for the City of Fort Smith.

"I believe in Fort Smith." McAvoy answered with conviction. "I'm not native to Fort Smith...but I raised my daughters here."

He went on to praise city leadership, especially in response to last year's flood and explained his hands-on approaches to various challenges. "Problems are negative. Challenges are something that you can overcome and they offer opportunities for advancement." These opportunities, McAvoy believes, are the reason Fort Smith is on the verge of greatness.

Another way McAvoy wants to turn the Utility Department around is a five point plan that he intends to implement from "the top all the way down to the newest hire." He knows this will not be an overnight change, but he has been working for the City of Fort Smith since 1996 and is ready to take the time to fix what's broken.

In the past quarter, the Utility Department has been fixing approximately 40 more leaks than have been showing up per month. This is in large part to repair crews doing what McAvoy calls "clustering." This means if there are several leaks in one area, instead of fixing the leak at the top of the list and coming back for the rest later, the repair crew will fix all the leaks in that area which saves time and money.

Another problem the city as a whole has found is the turnaround rate was high. City Administrator Carl Geffken likened Fort Smith to a training ground where people are leaving for higher paying jobs in other cities. McAvoy pointed out most who leave are going to Springdale including some supervisors.

Last year, Geffken reminded the committee, the Board of Directors approved a salary plan to prevent this from happening in the future. When he included the value of training a person, some people who left after a year cost the city approximately $100,000. There are other incentives such as education are also on the table to try to invest in employees and encourage them to stay in Fort Smith.

McAvoy concluded the meeting with a self-assessment for the committee to fill out that he intends to have other groups to fill out as well. This assessment ranks ten issues of the Utility Department in order of importance and then grades them on a scale of one to five on how well Fort Smith is doing. He hopes to get a small but wide sample base so they can target the right challenges first.