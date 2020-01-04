Two people were killed Friday afternoon and police report that two males are in custody as the investigation continues.

The incident occurred at 805 W. 25th Friday afternoon and Police Lt. David DeFoor said the victims, a male and a female were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available on the incident.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending notification of families.

DeFoor said one of the individuals taken into custody Friday was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 31 stabbing death of Sydney Hayes Jr., 33, who was found with multiple stab wounds to the upper body outside Ocean’s Restaurant at 2213 E. Harding Ave., and taken to Jefferson Regional where he was pronounced dead.

The deaths were the first and second homicides inside the Pine Bluff city limits this year. There were 29 homicides in 2019.

Police say additional information about the incident will be released later.