Special to The Commercial

Friday

Jan 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Tracy J. Wages, P.O. Box 24, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.


Linda Freeman, 690 Cox Cypress Road, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.


Matthew T. Young, 12 Crecent Park, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 24.


Desha


Claudine Powell, P.O. Box 391, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.


Drew


Jonathan Aaron Williams, aka Jonathan Williams, dba The Crawfish ShackRed Oak 7, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 Dec 23.


Gladys B. Williams, 632 W. Trotter St., Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 23.


Odell Warren, 1221 Highway 425 South, Apt. 21, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 24.


Billy Bray, aka Herbert Bray, 326 Tanglewood, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.


Alicia Kelley, 326 Tanglewood, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.


Grant


Darwin Lain, 9211 Grant 75, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.


Roy D. Livingston, 8 Christen Lane, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.


Jefferson


Nathaniel Jackson Jr., 1516 W. 33rd Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 26.


Florence McClinton, 2202 W. 22nd Ave., Apt. 114, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 27.


Tawanna Wade, 3004 Allister Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 27.


Lacondra Mitchell, 2100 W. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 27.


Jose Guadalupe Garcia and Angela Rena Garcia, 3621 S. Cherry St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 30.


Troy Brian Chapman, 2610 N. Phillips, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 30.


Lincoln


Herbert D. Bradshaw Jr. and Rebecca A. Bradshaw, 3956 Desoto Road, Gould; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 27.


Fred L. Tillman and Betty J. Tillman, 16805 State Highway 114E, Gould; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 30.