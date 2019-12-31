Proposed changes to board elections are intended to assure members their ballots are secure, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors heard at December’s board meeting.

Board vice chairman Tormey Campagna presented proposals from an ad hoc election committee that he chaired. He said while there is no evidence that ballots have been mishandled, the procedure could allay concerns that a ballot could be mishandled.

Campagna said major proposed changes include:

• All returned ballots would be directly sent to a third-party trustee. Ballots would be provided to the election chair on the day of counting. No envelopes would be opened prior to receipt by the election chair.

• Members must submit ballots through the U.S. Postal Service, and must have a postmark. No ballots would be accepted by other means.

• There would be no replacement ballots. Ballots would have no serial number or other identification.

• Names would be printed on ballots in rotating random order; ballot position would not be drawn.

The committee discussed whether to have a lot, block or serial number on ballots, to provide a way to audit an election’s integrity.

“We chose to believe that would be inappropriate, because people do not want their individual votes, or who they voted for, to be able to be audited,” Campagna said.

Cost of the third-party service is estimated at $2,000 per board election.

The committee’s recommendations cover only board elections. In the future the committee will address other member votes.

Other committee members were Renee Haugen, Keith Keck, Jerry Yeric and Jim Zhand.

Director Diana Podawiltz presented the proposed finance committee charter. The proposal was developed after two public hours-long special board meetings. “I think you saw your board operating at its best,” she told the public.

The proposal can be read at www.explorethevillage.com, under the governance heading in in the members area.

In public comments, Linda Anderson spoke first. “Madam chairman, in discussions with you and (director) Nancy Leuhring, it became clear that you have worked very hard to accomplish what you think is best for the Village,” she said, adding that a greater number of people do not support certain board actions.

“The proposed finance committee could help mend the Village,” Anderson said. “Thank you for bringing it forward,” she said.

“Controversy, combined with secrecy in some situations, leads to a difficult situation,” she said, adding, “This committee is needed to change that perception.”

POA financial statements should be understandable to members.

“As Diana (Podowiltz) has stated, it’s about money coming in, and money going out,” Anderson said.

A simple quarterly profit-and-loss statement could provide an overview of POA financial health, along with a snapshot of each division. “Make it simple, and one glance says it all,” she said.

She also said administration costs too much, contending that the Village spends nearly twice the percentage that Hot Springs spends.

“Let’s let the new finance committee make suggestions,” she said. Anderson said micromanaging the proposed committee with oversight could hamper the committee in performing its duties – it should be free of board and upper management intervention.

Openness is vital, she believes. “Restore trust with transparency,” she says.

Maxine Klein discussed the POA’s board calendar. She received an advance look to make suggestions, and she urged users to submit comments if they believe something could be done better.

One thing that is vital for groups sending events: Submit changes in time or meeting site, she says. Klein suggested having a special place for recent changes, to alert users.

Kirk Denger thanked the board for considering changes to board elections, and urged that the process be free of board and management. He suggested allowing the board to elect its own chair, rather than having an appointed chair.

Geri Garcia thanked board members for their hard work and dedication in the past year. “It has been a bumpy year, to say the least, but there have been many successes, not the least of which is this new finance committee charter,” she said

“True dialogue is more about listening than speaking,” she said. She urged everyone to listen more in the new year.

She said the Village is the best place to live, and urged everyone to cooperate for its betterment.



