Belmont Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery at Moscow (Jefferson County) was among December additions to the Arkansas Register of Historic Places.

The Jefferson County site was among several added to the state list, according to a news release from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP.)

“The property is representative of small, rural African-American churches and cemeteries in the South, and is roughly two acres in size,” according to the nomination form.

“Buried within the confines of the cemetery are some of the early-freed men and women to settle in this part of Jefferson County,” according to the nomination. “There are twelve marked burials within the cemetery, which all took place between 1904 and 1929, but there are an unknown number of unmarked graves on the site as well.”

The AHPP State Review Board met Dec. 4 at the headquarters of Arkansas Heritage at Little Rock and reviewed submissions for both the Arkansas Register of Historic Places and National Register of Historic Places. One property was approved for the Arkansas Register and 13 submissions will move on to the National Park Service for consideration at the federal level, according to a news release.

Criteria for nominations and other details are available at www.arkansaspreservation.com.