NASCAR icon Junior Johnson, whose rich history as a driver, mechanic and team owner began as a moonshiner outrunning the law in the NC mountains, has died, NASCAR said Friday. He was 88.

Johnson's death was confirmed by the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., according to NASCAR. Johnson's health had declined and he entered hospice care this week, NASCAR said.

"Junior Johnson truly was the 'Last American Hero,' " NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. "From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit."

Johnson joined Bill France Sr. and Jr., Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame class in 2010. He was honored as a driver and team owner. Johnson also contributed to the Hall of Fame _ and set up to his own specifications _ an operational moonshine still.

"I'll tell you, this is a big, big deal to me," Johnson told The Charlotte Observer at the time. "It's the greatest thing that's happened to me in this sport. You just don't know how it feels to be one of the five people selected to go into this first class."

"Few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has," France said. "The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior's family and friends during this difficult time."

Born Robert Glenn Johnson Jr. in 1931, the man everyone called "Junior" hailed from the small community of Ronda, N.C., near one of NASCAR's charter tracks, North Wilkesboro Speedway.

His racing at first was as a moonshiner against deputies.

"The good whiskey runners were kind of cocky about it, like good race drivers," Johnson told the Associated Press in 1991. "I guess I was pretty cocky."

As recounted by NASCAR on Friday night, Johnson was never arrested on the road. "He was convicted of moonshining in 1956 after authorities staked out the family still," according to NASCAR. "President Ronald Reagan pardoned him on Dec. 26, 1986."

His first stock-car race came by chance, NASCAR said, citing North Wilkesboro Speedway founder Enoch Staley. Johnson's brother coaxed him to put his plow aside and "throw on some shoes" to race at the speedway, a dirt track at the time.

"We had scheduled a modified race, but didn't have enough cars to complete the field," Staley told the Associated Press in 1965, according to NASCAR. "So we invited the Wilkes County fans out of the stands to enter passenger cars, and Junior ran in a 1939 Ford. That's how he got his start."

He first appeared in a major NASCAR race in the 1953 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. He finished 38th out of 59 cars but revealed his tougher and daring side by removing his shirt and dousing flames from the engine of his wrecked No. 75 Oldsmobile, according to NASCAR.

By 1960, he'd won the Daytona 500.

He logged wins for eight straight seasons into the 1960s. His best year was his last, 1965, when he won 13 of his 36 starts, including his final win as a driver _ which occurred at North Wilkesboro.

At one point, Sports Illustrated named Johnson the best driver of all time. Asked in 2011 by Observer columnist Tom Sorensen if he had been, Johnson said: "Uhhh, there's different ways to measure. I was the craziest one. I don't fear anything, I'll tell you that."

Johnson's status as an American icon _ let alone a racing one _ was sealed that same year when author Tom Wolfe profiled him in an "Esquire" magazine article titled, "The Last American Hero Is Junior Johnson, Yes!" The story became one of the most iconic pieces of sports journalism ever written.

The article began: "He is a coon hunter, a rich man, an ex-whiskey runner, a good old boy who hard-charges stock cars at 175 mph. Mother dog! He is the lead-footed chicken farmer from Ronda, the true vision of the New South."

Later as a team owner, Johnson fielded the cars of such legendary drivers as Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Terry Labonte, Geoffrey Bodine and Bill Elliott.

Johnson's last win as an owner came with Elliott's 1994 victory at Darlington over Dale Earnhardt. At the end of the 1995 season, Johnson sold his racing interests to Brett Bodine.

Most comfortable wearing overalls, Johnson's country-boy persona couldn't hide one of the smartest minds in racing.

He also popularized the technique of drafting, where a racer stays directly behind another car to save wear and tear, only to slingshot past the car in front on the final laps.

Tom Higgins, who worked for The Charlotte Observer from 1964 to 1997, became close enough to Johnson that he co-wrote a book with him, along with fellow NASCAR reporter Steve Waid. The book was called "Brave in Life," a title taken from a quote from Johnson about why he was able to do all the things he did.

"I never tackled a problem that I didn't fix or make better," Johnson told the Observer in 2011 about his career as a driver and team owner.

Accolades poured in Friday night from the NASCAR community, perhaps best by Dale Earnhardt Jr on Twitter:

"Robert Glenn Johnson, Jr." Earnhardt said. "The Last American Hero. What a Legend. Rest easy Junior."