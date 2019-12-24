Over 40 Christmas melodies were passionately performed by Cedar Mountain Singers during its recent show at Woodlands Auditorium.

Nikki Saltmarsh, music director, opened the extravaganza with “Yule Be Rockin’.” It was an exciting number to launch the evening.

Classical Christmas tunes included 3 spirituals; “The Little Cradle Rocks,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” and “Angels Watching Over Me.”

“Christmas . . . in About Three Minutes,” was a very entertaining number featuring the men. The composition included 23 carols sung in 3 minutes, unusual and fun.

Songs from around the world included France, Spain and West Indies, including “Sing We Now of Christmas,” A La Nanita Nana,” and “Calypso Lullaby.”

Accompanist Donna Toney, and Saltmarsh, performed a 4-hand piano arrangement of “Jingle Bells.”

The ladies in the chorus were featured in “Little Saint Nick.”



