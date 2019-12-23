Editor’s Note: Each year, the Times Record newsroom staff votes on the Top 10 local stories of the year. Work on the voter-approved millage rate increase for the Fort Smith School District is once again a top 10 story of the year, coming in at the No. 9 spot for 2019.

Since the vote to increase the millage from 36.5 mills to 42.058 mills in May 2018, the question has been how to spend the new income in the Fort Smith school district.

At the end of January, the Fort Smith Board of Education discussed the need for track facilities at Northside High School.

It was the first time in more than 30 years the district had a millage increase, and it plans on putting more than $120 million into projects.

Due to the popularity of football and basketball, the running program has traditionally been placed on the back burner when it comes to budgetary considerations.

Other ideas were to renovate the gym and facade, while the main focus of the board was equity. Board member Talicia Richardson expressed concern that people on committees go into their roles with personal interests and may not be thinking about other aspects that could be important to other students and families.

The goal of the board for both Northside and Southside was to improve current athletic spaces and provide adequate room for both athletes and fans. Adding a career and technical center as well as ninth grade centers were other projects on the table for this money.

Last month, Fort Smith Public Schools funding was on track to fund all renovations due to millage increases, interest from bonds, grants and partnerships. While the vision is set to finish in 2023, many of the projects are due to be completed by the end of 2021.

The total cost of these projects comes out to approximately $125 million. This amount includes Southside's gym, Northside renovations, a career and technology center, upgrades for Ramsey and Darby as well as several wall and vestibule renovations at area Elementary schools.

The total cost factors in both material and labor costs. As previously reported, the labor is the predominant cost with material coming in at a fraction of the cost.

Both Northside and Southside gyms are set to be completed fall 2021 and will far more than double the amount of permanent seating. The main outcome of these renovations is to bring equity between the high schools in the area of capacity. While the initial goal included several sports, the final budgeting focused on making sure the gyms met the 6A and 7A division requirements.

The earliest project set to finish is the career and technology center due for completion in April 2021. Ramsey Junior High upgrades are also due for completion at that time and will cost a fraction of the price.

Most of the information set out revolves around the gyms and many projects share an August 2021 deadline. The board is pleased with the outcome of Vision 2023 and thinks the city of Fort Smith will be as well.