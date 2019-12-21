A traffic stop by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man on drug related charges.

Jaben Tidwell, 23, allegedly had a plastic baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine in his right front pants pocket and two used syringes in his left pants pocket.

Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Musselwhite reported that he was contacted by Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly who stopped the vehicle Tidwell was in at about 6 p.m. at Dollarway Road and Bryant Street. Kelly said in his report that he stopped the vehicle because Tidwell was driving with out headlights. He said when he made contact with Tidwell, he noticed that Tidwell appeared nervous and would not make eye contact with him.

Kelly said he asked Tidwell if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and Tidwell said he had some meth in his pocket.

When Musselwhite arrived, he helped Kelly conduct a second search and found a small black pouch with the plunger of a syringe sticking up from the pouch which was in the front passenger door pocket. The syringe contained 25 units of a clear liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Tidwell said he understood his rights and chose not to make a statement.

On Friday, Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney set a $10,000 bond for Tidwell after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.