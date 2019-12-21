Headline: Redfield food pantry teams with Spring Market for Christmas food drive

Pictured: Adell Newton - organizer, Katy Brightop, Brenda Mealer, Mayor Roben Brooks, Kathy Patterson, Corey Banks – Manager, Johnny Wheat, Pastor Dan McDonald and Pastor Chris Gage.

The Spring Market in Redfield was the collection center where the Redfield Area Holiday Food Pantry Meal collection partnered. Special thanks to Hormel Foods for the 36 Hormel/Cure 81 hams that they donated and to Spring Market for the boxed hens. According to a press release, Brookshire Grocery Co., the owner of Spring Market, partnered with Hormel Foods Corp., to donate $100,000 worth of hams to dozens of food banks where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores operate.

Along with the persons pictured above there are many not pictured that helped with the collection and made donations, a spokeswoman said. This does not happen without a great community supporting one another. This food will be distributed to families in need in this local area. Thank you to the Redfield Spring Market location management and staff for all your assistance. Happy Holidays.