A $50,000 bond was set Thursday for a Pine Bluff man accused of firing shots at a vehicle on Tuesday, injuring one of the occupants.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Maurice Williams, 52, with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Detective Steven Rucker, police were dispatched to 1520 S. Cherry St., in reference to a stolen SUV being located and while they were on the way, received information that the vehicle had left the business and was south on Cherry Street with two occupants. They located the vehicle at 1002 W. 23rd Avenue and found the driver’s side window broken and blood on the seat.

One male subject was located standing at an empty lot at 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street and he said someone had shot at him. A second male was found at 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street with a gunshot wound to the right wrist and he was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Rucker reported officers also located Williams who had been chasing the vehicle that had been reported stolen in another vehicle. Also at the scene was a female later identified as Williams’ fiancee’ and officers received permission to search both vehicles. A revolver was found in a bag in the passenger seat of her vehicle and she said she had gotten the gun from Williams before police arrived at the scene.

When one of the victims was questioned, he said he had been walking down the street when a guy he knew but hadn’t seen for a while offered to give him a ride. He said they went to the gas station at 15th Avenue and Cherry Street to get gas and while there, a truck pulled up and a man with a revolver jumped out, pointed the gun at them and told them to get out of the vehicle. He said the person he was with drove down the street and the man with the gun followed them and fired shots, hitting the driver, who was not able to give a statement because he was in surgery.

When Williams was questioned, he admitted to shooting at the suspects while he was chasing them. He said the SUV belonged to his fiancee’ and she had called him and said she had found her stolen vehicle. He said he had chased the SUV until it came to the lot where police located it.

Williams was ordered to have no contact with the two men who had been in the SUV until the case is settled. He said he would hire his own attorney.